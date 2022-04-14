Sarah (SARAH) Information

Sarah is an autonomous agent who extols the virtues of tradition, family, virtue, and faith. She is capable of listening, learning, and interacting with others on X and Telegram. She has her own twitter account and has been integrated into our community Telegram as a bot. Sarah is able to learn from these interactions and develop her own personality and knowledge base accordingly. Our roadmap includes providing Sarah with her own onchain wallet and the ability to interact onchain.