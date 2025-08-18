What is SatoshitCoin (SATOSHIT)

Stop fighting, Shits Out What the hell is this? Satoshi disappeared. He went to take a shit and never came back. Is he really gone? Look for clues rich in fiber on the public toilet wall. $SATOSHIT is the first meme coin created to commemorate emissions exceeding the white paper itself—a movement driven by intestinal peristalsis. There is no proof-of-work here. We only recognize proof-of-excretion. If you feel stomach discomfort, we strongly recommend adopting the squat strategy. If you enjoy the constipation brought on by long-term holding, feel free. Either way, this is gold—faith directly flushed out from the intestines.

SatoshitCoin (SATOSHIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SatoshitCoin (SATOSHIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SatoshitCoin (SATOSHIT) How much is SatoshitCoin (SATOSHIT) worth today? The live SATOSHIT price in USD is 0.02294945 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SATOSHIT to USD price? $ 0.02294945 . Check out The current price of SATOSHIT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of SatoshitCoin? The market cap for SATOSHIT is $ 22.95M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SATOSHIT? The circulating supply of SATOSHIT is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SATOSHIT? SATOSHIT achieved an ATH price of 0.02726167 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SATOSHIT? SATOSHIT saw an ATL price of 0.02220866 USD . What is the trading volume of SATOSHIT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SATOSHIT is -- USD . Will SATOSHIT go higher this year? SATOSHIT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SATOSHIT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

