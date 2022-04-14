Saturn AI (SATAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Saturn AI (SATAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Saturn AI (SATAI) Information

Welcome to SaturnAI, where the world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) meets cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a smarter, more efficient, and user-friendly DeFi platform. This Whitepaper is your comprehensive guide to understanding the vision, mission, and innovative features of the SaturnAI platform. As DeFi continues to revolutionize traditional financial systems, Saturn is at the forefront, building a secure, scalable, and user-friendly ecosystem that empowers individuals and projects to participate in this rapidly growing Web3 space.

At Saturn, our goal is to simplify and enhance the DeFi experience by using AI to empower our users. From AI-powered Automated Liquidity Management to On-Chain Copytrading, Saturn is designed to give users a technological edge. AI helps optimize liquidity pools, automates trade execution, and monitors market conditions, making sure that every decision is informed by real-time data and sophisticated algorithms. This creates an environment where anyone can access and benefit from DeFi opportunities, without needing advanced technical expertise.

Official Website:
https://www.saturnai.cc

Saturn AI (SATAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Saturn AI (SATAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 11.53K
Total Supply:
$ 420.69B
Circulating Supply:
$ 420.69B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 11.53K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0000336
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Saturn AI (SATAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Saturn AI (SATAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SATAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SATAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SATAI's tokenomics, explore SATAI token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.