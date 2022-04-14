Savings xDAI (SDAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Savings xDAI (SDAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Savings xDAI (SDAI) Information sDAI is similar to xDAI but with the added benefit of earning interest. You can use it just like xDAI — own, transfer, and use it in the DeFi ecosystem. Official Website: http://earn.gnosis.io/ Buy SDAI Now!

Savings xDAI (SDAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Savings xDAI (SDAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 116.16M $ 116.16M $ 116.16M Total Supply: $ 97.45M $ 97.45M $ 97.45M Circulating Supply: $ 97.45M $ 97.45M $ 97.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 116.16M $ 116.16M $ 116.16M All-Time High: $ 1.31 $ 1.31 $ 1.31 All-Time Low: $ 0.548412 $ 0.548412 $ 0.548412 Current Price: $ 1.19 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 Learn more about Savings xDAI (SDAI) price

Savings xDAI (SDAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Savings xDAI (SDAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SDAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SDAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SDAI's tokenomics, explore SDAI token's live price!

