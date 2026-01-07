SCADA is a deflationary token on PulseChain that combines automated liquidity generation with a systematic supply reduction mechanism. The protocol operates through three interconnected smart contracts that manage token economics, liquidity operations, and staking rewards. The token implements a tax system on trades (1-2% buy/sell) which automatically converts collected fees into liquidity on PulseX. When accumulated liquidity reaches a threshold, the protocol's "Supply Block" mechanism can be triggered by any network participant. This process removes a portion of liquidity, uses the extracted value to buy SCADA tokens from the market, and burns approximately 90% of the purchased tokens while distributing the remainder as staking rewards.