The live SCADA price today is 0.00103655 USD.SCADA market cap is 196,261 USD. Track real-time SCADA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live SCADA price today is 0.00103655 USD.SCADA market cap is 196,261 USD. Track real-time SCADA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About SCADA

SCADA Price Info

What is SCADA

SCADA Official Website

SCADA Tokenomics

SCADA Price Forecast

SCADA Logo

SCADA Price (SCADA)

Unlisted

1 SCADA to USD Live Price:

$0.00104099
-13.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SCADA (SCADA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:22:24 (UTC+8)

SCADA Price Today

The live SCADA (SCADA) price today is $ 0.00103655, with a 14.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00103655 per SCADA.

SCADA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 196,261, with a circulating supply of 187.99M SCADA. During the last 24 hours, SCADA traded between $ 0.00099231 (low) and $ 0.00122609 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00952474, while the all-time low was $ 0.00083169.

In short-term performance, SCADA moved -0.10% in the last hour and -9.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SCADA (SCADA) Market Information

$ 196.26K
--
$ 318.41K
187.99M
304,992,377.551131
The current Market Cap of SCADA is $ 196.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCADA is 187.99M, with a total supply of 304992377.551131. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 318.41K.

SCADA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00099231
24H Low
$ 0.00122609
24H High

$ 0.00099231
$ 0.00122609
$ 0.00952474
$ 0.00083169
-0.10%

-14.46%

-9.83%

-9.83%

SCADA (SCADA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of SCADA to USD was $ -0.000175341393936033.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SCADA to USD was $ -0.0004023952.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SCADA to USD was $ -0.0008777697.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SCADA to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000175341393936033-14.46%
30 Days$ -0.0004023952-38.82%
60 Days$ -0.0008777697-84.68%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for SCADA

SCADA (SCADA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SCADA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SCADA (SCADA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of SCADA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SCADA will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for SCADA price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking SCADA Price Prediction.

What is SCADA (SCADA)

SCADA is a deflationary token on PulseChain that combines automated liquidity generation with a systematic supply reduction mechanism. The protocol operates through three interconnected smart contracts that manage token economics, liquidity operations, and staking rewards. The token implements a tax system on trades (1-2% buy/sell) which automatically converts collected fees into liquidity on PulseX. When accumulated liquidity reaches a threshold, the protocol's "Supply Block" mechanism can be triggered by any network participant. This process removes a portion of liquidity, uses the extracted value to buy SCADA tokens from the market, and burns approximately 90% of the purchased tokens while distributing the remainder as staking rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SCADA (SCADA) Resource

Official Website

About SCADA

What is SCADA's current price?

SCADA trades at ₹0.0931621214652858730000, reflecting a price movement of -14.46% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SCADA?

With a market cap of ₹17639372.07167861726000, SCADA is ranked #5919 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does SCADA generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SCADA?

There are 187992377.551131 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

SCADA fluctuated between ₹0.0891859579868002746000 and ₹0.1101974294605878694000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does SCADA compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹0.8560561331390352284000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SCADA?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),PulseChain Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SCADA behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SCADA

How much will 1 SCADA be worth in 2030?
If SCADA were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential SCADA prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:22:24 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SCADA

