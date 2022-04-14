SCADA Price Today

The live SCADA (SCADA) price today is $ 0.00103655, with a 14.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00103655 per SCADA.

SCADA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 196,261, with a circulating supply of 187.99M SCADA. During the last 24 hours, SCADA traded between $ 0.00099231 (low) and $ 0.00122609 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00952474, while the all-time low was $ 0.00083169.

In short-term performance, SCADA moved -0.10% in the last hour and -9.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SCADA (SCADA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 196.26K$ 196.26K $ 196.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 318.41K$ 318.41K $ 318.41K Circulation Supply 187.99M 187.99M 187.99M Total Supply 304,992,377.551131 304,992,377.551131 304,992,377.551131

The current Market Cap of SCADA is $ 196.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCADA is 187.99M, with a total supply of 304992377.551131. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 318.41K.