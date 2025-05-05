Science Cult Mascot Price (HELA)
The live price of Science Cult Mascot (HELA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 48.02K USD. HELA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Science Cult Mascot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Science Cult Mascot price change within the day is -1.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.64M USD
During today, the price change of Science Cult Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Science Cult Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Science Cult Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Science Cult Mascot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Science Cult Mascot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-1.35%
+0.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HELA is the mascot of Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement, striving to make science popular and fun (again). Inspired by the discovery of HeLa cells, one of the most valuable and timeless discoveries in the history of science. The name hints on a tribute to Henrietta Lacks, whose cancer cells are the source of the HeLa cell line, the first immortalized human cell line and one of the most important cell lines in medical research. An immortalized cell line reproduces indefinitely under specific conditions, and the HeLa cell line continues to be a source of invaluable medical data to the present day.
