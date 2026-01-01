Scor Price Today

The live Scor (SCOR) price today is $ 0.00891394, with a 2.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00891394 per SCOR.

Scor currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 0.0, with a circulating supply of 0.00 SCOR. During the last 24 hours, SCOR traded between $ 0.00871374 (low) and $ 0.00996802 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03400898, while the all-time low was $ 0.00763068.

In short-term performance, SCOR moved +0.31% in the last hour and -0.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 398.76K.

Scor (SCOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 398.76K$ 398.76K $ 398.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.86M$ 35.86M $ 35.86M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0

