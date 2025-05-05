Scrat Price (SCRAT)
The live price of Scrat (SCRAT) today is 0.00100805 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 100.79K USD. SCRAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Scrat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Scrat price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 99.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SCRAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCRAT price information.
During today, the price change of Scrat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Scrat to USD was $ +0.0002359692.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Scrat to USD was $ -0.0000007187.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Scrat to USD was $ -0.0005514310461661557.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002359692
|+23.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000007187
|-0.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005514310461661557
|-35.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of Scrat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SCRAT! A unique meme token on the Solana blockchain, blending the agility of a squirrel with the cunning of a rat. This innovative cryptocurrency captures the spirit of relentless pursuit and is poised to bring excitement to your digital asset portfolio.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SCRAT to VND
₫26.52683575
|1 SCRAT to AUD
A$0.001552397
|1 SCRAT to GBP
￡0.0007560375
|1 SCRAT to EUR
€0.000887084
|1 SCRAT to USD
$0.00100805
|1 SCRAT to MYR
RM0.004213649
|1 SCRAT to TRY
₺0.038870408
|1 SCRAT to JPY
¥0.1454313735
|1 SCRAT to RUB
₽0.083345574
|1 SCRAT to INR
₹0.08507942
|1 SCRAT to IDR
Rp16.525407192
|1 SCRAT to KRW
₩1.398125028
|1 SCRAT to PHP
₱0.056148385
|1 SCRAT to EGP
￡E.0.050967008
|1 SCRAT to BRL
R$0.0057358045
|1 SCRAT to CAD
C$0.001391109
|1 SCRAT to BDT
৳0.122881295
|1 SCRAT to NGN
₦1.6180512965
|1 SCRAT to UAH
₴0.04193488
|1 SCRAT to VES
Bs0.0887084
|1 SCRAT to PKR
Rs0.284189456
|1 SCRAT to KZT
₸0.522028773
|1 SCRAT to THB
฿0.0332757305
|1 SCRAT to TWD
NT$0.029939085
|1 SCRAT to AED
د.إ0.0036995435
|1 SCRAT to CHF
Fr0.000826601
|1 SCRAT to HKD
HK$0.0078123875
|1 SCRAT to MAD
.د.م0.009334543
|1 SCRAT to MXN
$0.0197678605