Seal Dog (SOG) Information Seal Dog is a meme token featuring a playful dog disguised as a seal, blending humour and creativity with blockchain technology. Built on the SUI blockchain, Seal Dog fosters a vibrant community focused on fun and engagement. With a commitment to decentralization, innovation, and laughter, it aims to become a symbol of joy and inclusivity in the crypto space. The project also explores unique utilities for community-driven growth. Official Website: https://www.sealdogsui.com/ Buy SOG Now!

Seal Dog (SOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Seal Dog (SOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 28.65K $ 28.65K $ 28.65K Total Supply: $ 8.45B $ 8.45B $ 8.45B Circulating Supply: $ 8.45B $ 8.45B $ 8.45B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 28.65K $ 28.65K $ 28.65K All-Time High: $ 0.00109646 $ 0.00109646 $ 0.00109646 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Seal Dog (SOG) price

Seal Dog (SOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Seal Dog (SOG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOG's tokenomics, explore SOG token's live price!

