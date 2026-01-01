ExchangeDEX+
The live Secure Legion price today is 0 USD.SECURE market cap is 588,110 USD. Track real-time SECURE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Secure Legion price today is 0 USD.SECURE market cap is 588,110 USD. Track real-time SECURE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 SECURE to USD Live Price:

$0.00044973
-4.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Secure Legion (SECURE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:54:50 (UTC+8)

Secure Legion Price Today

The live Secure Legion (SECURE) price today is $ 0, with a 4.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current SECURE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SECURE.

Secure Legion currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 588,110, with a circulating supply of 1.32B SECURE. During the last 24 hours, SECURE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00128948, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SECURE moved +1.14% in the last hour and -2.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Secure Legion (SECURE) Market Information

$ 588.11K
--
----

$ 588.11K
1.32B
1,315,375,280.972077
The current Market Cap of Secure Legion is $ 588.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SECURE is 1.32B, with a total supply of 1315375280.972077. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 588.11K.

Secure Legion Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.00128948
$ 0
+1.14%

-4.41%

-2.45%

-2.45%

Secure Legion (SECURE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Secure Legion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Secure Legion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Secure Legion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Secure Legion to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.41%
30 Days$ 0-6.08%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Secure Legion

Secure Legion (SECURE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SECURE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Secure Legion (SECURE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Secure Legion could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Secure Legion (SECURE)

Secure Legion - Private Messaging without Metadata. No servers. No metadata. No compromises. There is nothing like $SECURE in this space. We strive on bringing new technology to the crypto industry. We are SECURE LEGION!

Private by Design • Serverless • Blockchain Integrated

A decentralized messaging system that eliminates metadata exposure entirely. While other secure messengers protect your messages, Secure Legion protects your identity, communication patterns, and social network from surveillance. No servers know who you talk to, when you communicate, or where you are.

The world's first truly metadata-free messaging system. No servers know who you talk to, when you talk, or where you are.

Secure Legion (SECURE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Secure Legion

What is the live price of Secure Legion?

Secure Legion is trading at ₹0.040612750158262365000, showing a price movement of -4.41% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is SECURE today?

The price volatility of SECURE within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Secure Legion?

The token fluctuated between ₹0.038096860136673435000 (low) and ₹0.04248837958211025000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has SECURE generated?

In the last 24 hours, SECURE accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₹0.116446154523994740000, and the all-time low is ₹0.016103141013989160000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Secure Legion?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does SECURE compare to other Solana Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem category, SECURE shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Secure Legion

Secure Legion (SECURE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Secure Legion

