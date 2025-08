What is SEKA (SEKA)

SEKA is a blockchain-based open-world MMO game built on BNB Chain in collaboration with the renowned Kazakh influencer SekaVines with a large following across social media platforms. SEKA brings a GTA-style game experience into the Web3 space, allowing players to explore, complete missions, interact with others, and earn rewards through gameplay. The $SEKA token is used throughout the game for transactions, upgrades, and participation in events. Developed using the powerful Idos Games Engine, SEKA bridges traditional gaming and decentralized technology, delivering a rich, on-chain gaming experience with real player ownership and incentives.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SEKA (SEKA) Resource Official Website

SEKA (SEKA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SEKA (SEKA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SEKA token's extensive tokenomics now!