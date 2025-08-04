SEKA Price (SEKA)
SEKA (SEKA) is currently trading at 0.00043813 USD with a market cap of $ 439.47K USD. SEKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SEKA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SEKA price information.
During today, the price change of SEKA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SEKA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SEKA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SEKA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SEKA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+1.40%
-36.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SEKA is a blockchain-based open-world MMO game built on BNB Chain in collaboration with the renowned Kazakh influencer SekaVines with a large following across social media platforms. SEKA brings a GTA-style game experience into the Web3 space, allowing players to explore, complete missions, interact with others, and earn rewards through gameplay. The $SEKA token is used throughout the game for transactions, upgrades, and participation in events. Developed using the powerful Idos Games Engine, SEKA bridges traditional gaming and decentralized technology, delivering a rich, on-chain gaming experience with real player ownership and incentives.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of SEKA (SEKA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SEKA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SEKA to VND
₫11.52939095
|1 SEKA to AUD
A$0.0006747202
|1 SEKA to GBP
￡0.0003285975
|1 SEKA to EUR
€0.0003767918
|1 SEKA to USD
$0.00043813
|1 SEKA to MYR
RM0.0018532899
|1 SEKA to TRY
₺0.0178231284
|1 SEKA to JPY
¥0.06440511
|1 SEKA to ARS
ARS$0.5920669755
|1 SEKA to RUB
₽0.0348444789
|1 SEKA to INR
₹0.0382312238
|1 SEKA to IDR
Rp7.1824578672
|1 SEKA to KRW
₩0.6068275752
|1 SEKA to PHP
₱0.0252056189
|1 SEKA to EGP
￡E.0.0209951896
|1 SEKA to BRL
R$0.0024272402
|1 SEKA to CAD
C$0.0006002381
|1 SEKA to BDT
৳0.0528910536
|1 SEKA to NGN
₦0.6628249705
|1 SEKA to UAH
₴0.0180816251
|1 SEKA to VES
Bs0.05388999
|1 SEKA to CLP
$0.4249861
|1 SEKA to PKR
Rs0.1227596447
|1 SEKA to KZT
₸0.234793867
|1 SEKA to THB
฿0.0142216998
|1 SEKA to TWD
NT$0.0130737992
|1 SEKA to AED
د.إ0.0016079371
|1 SEKA to CHF
Fr0.000350504
|1 SEKA to HKD
HK$0.0034349392
|1 SEKA to MAD
.د.م0.0039606952
|1 SEKA to MXN
$0.0082543692
|1 SEKA to PLN
zł0.0016123184
|1 SEKA to RON
лв0.0019190094
|1 SEKA to SEK
kr0.0042279545
|1 SEKA to BGN
лв0.0007360584
|1 SEKA to HUF
Ft0.1507123387
|1 SEKA to CZK
Kč0.0092971186
|1 SEKA to KWD
د.ك0.00013275339
|1 SEKA to ILS
₪0.0014940233