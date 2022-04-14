ExchangeDEX+
Send It Price (SENDIT)

1 SENDIT to USD Live Price:

+0.80%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Send It (SENDIT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:58:38 (UTC+8)

Send It Price Today

The live Send It (SENDIT) price today is $ 0.00000759, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current SENDIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000759 per SENDIT.

Send It currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,598.32, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SENDIT. During the last 24 hours, SENDIT traded between $ 0.00000752 (low) and $ 0.00000768 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0006059, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000070.

In short-term performance, SENDIT moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Send It (SENDIT) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Send It is $ 7.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SENDIT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.60K.

Send It Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-0.02%

+0.84%

+0.98%

+0.98%

Send It (SENDIT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Send It to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Send It to USD was $ +0.0000003694.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Send It to USD was $ -0.0000020800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Send It to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.84%
30 Days$ +0.0000003694+4.87%
60 Days$ -0.0000020800-27.40%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Send It

Send It (SENDIT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SENDIT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Send It (SENDIT) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Send It could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Send It will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for SENDIT price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Send It Price Prediction.

What is Send It (SENDIT)

It all started with a tweet. When CZ — the founder of Binance — said “2025 will be a send it year,” the community didn’t just listen; they acted. $SENDIT was born as a tribute to that energy — the fearless, no-hesitation spirit that defines the BNB ecosystem.

$SENDIT isn’t just another meme coin. It’s a cultural signal. A movement powered by degens who understand that when CZ tweets, the real ones don’t wait. They ape, they send, they win.

Fueled by community, humor, and the unstoppable momentum of BSC, $SENDIT represents one simple idea: when opportunity comes, you don’t think — you SEND IT.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Send It (SENDIT) Resource

Official Website

About Send It

What is the current market price of Send It?

Send It is valued at ₹0.0006821673330456006000, moving 0.84% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does SENDIT have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of SENDIT. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Send It on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of SENDIT?

The circulating supply stands at 1000000000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Send It?

Send It generated ₹-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does SENDIT perform relative to BNB Chain Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the BNB Chain Ecosystem segment, SENDIT's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Send It

How much will 1 Send It be worth in 2030?
If Send It were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Send It prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:58:38 (UTC+8)

Send It (SENDIT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Send It

