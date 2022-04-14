Send It Price Today

The live Send It (SENDIT) price today is $ 0.00000759, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current SENDIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000759 per SENDIT.

Send It currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,598.32, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SENDIT. During the last 24 hours, SENDIT traded between $ 0.00000752 (low) and $ 0.00000768 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0006059, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000070.

In short-term performance, SENDIT moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Send It (SENDIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.60K$ 7.60K $ 7.60K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.60K$ 7.60K $ 7.60K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Send It is $ 7.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SENDIT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.60K.