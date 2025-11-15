It all started with a tweet. When CZ — the founder of Binance — said “2025 will be a send it year,” the community didn’t just listen; they acted. $SENDIT was born as a tribute to that energy — the fearless, no-hesitation spirit that defines the BNB ecosystem.

$SENDIT isn’t just another meme coin. It’s a cultural signal. A movement powered by degens who understand that when CZ tweets, the real ones don’t wait. They ape, they send, they win.

Fueled by community, humor, and the unstoppable momentum of BSC, $SENDIT represents one simple idea: when opportunity comes, you don’t think — you SEND IT.