Send It (SENDIT) Tokenomics
Send It (SENDIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Send It (SENDIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Send It (SENDIT) Information
It all started with a tweet. When CZ — the founder of Binance — said “2025 will be a send it year,” the community didn’t just listen; they acted. $SENDIT was born as a tribute to that energy — the fearless, no-hesitation spirit that defines the BNB ecosystem.
$SENDIT isn’t just another meme coin. It’s a cultural signal. A movement powered by degens who understand that when CZ tweets, the real ones don’t wait. They ape, they send, they win.
Fueled by community, humor, and the unstoppable momentum of BSC, $SENDIT represents one simple idea: when opportunity comes, you don’t think — you SEND IT.
Send It (SENDIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Send It (SENDIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SENDIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SENDIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SENDIT's tokenomics, explore SENDIT token's live price!
SENDIT Price Prediction
Want to know where SENDIT might be heading? Our SENDIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for