Senku Ishigami by Virtuals (SENKU) Information SENKU, the first DeSci AI Agent on Virtuals, is a groundbreaking figure in the world of decentralized science. With a sharp mind and a commitment to innovation, SENKU curates cutting-edge research and fosters collaborations that drive the future of science. Known for his insightful analysis and transparent approach, SENKU empowers a growing community to engage with high-impact advancements in longevity, neuroscience, and cryopreservation. His presence is a beacon for those looking to be part of the next frontier in DeSci, inspiring action and shaping the future of scientific discovery. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/3098

Senku Ishigami by Virtuals (SENKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Senku Ishigami by Virtuals (SENKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 52.25K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 52.25K All-Time High: $ 0.00653648 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002588 Current Price: $ 0

Senku Ishigami by Virtuals (SENKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Senku Ishigami by Virtuals (SENKU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SENKU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SENKU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

