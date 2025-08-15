ShibaCoin Price (SHIC)
ShibaCoin (SHIC) is currently trading at 0.00003555 USD with a market cap of $ 3.17M USD. SHIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of ShibaCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ShibaCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ShibaCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ShibaCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ShibaCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+3.23%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shibacoin is a layer 1, Scrypt-based cryptocurrency designed for simplicity, community engagement, and fun. Developed by an original Dogecoin enthusiast, Shibacoin aims to recreate the joyful and inclusive atmosphere of the early Dogecoin community while embracing modern blockchain advancements like merge mining and scalable tokenomics. Shibacoin is open-source and community-driven, encouraging contributions and collaboration from developers worldwide.
|1 SHIC to VND
₫0.93549825
|1 SHIC to AUD
A$0.0000543915
|1 SHIC to GBP
￡0.0000259515
|1 SHIC to EUR
€0.0000302175
|1 SHIC to USD
$0.00003555
|1 SHIC to MYR
RM0.0001496655
|1 SHIC to TRY
₺0.0014522175
|1 SHIC to JPY
¥0.00522585
|1 SHIC to ARS
ARS$0.046168785
|1 SHIC to RUB
₽0.0028351125
|1 SHIC to INR
₹0.003117024
|1 SHIC to IDR
Rp0.5733870165
|1 SHIC to KRW
₩0.049374684
|1 SHIC to PHP
₱0.002030616
|1 SHIC to EGP
￡E.0.001717776
|1 SHIC to BRL
R$0.0001923255
|1 SHIC to CAD
C$0.000049059
|1 SHIC to BDT
৳0.0043211025
|1 SHIC to NGN
₦0.054524457
|1 SHIC to UAH
₴0.001475325
|1 SHIC to VES
Bs0.0047637
|1 SHIC to CLP
$0.03430575
|1 SHIC to PKR
Rs0.01006776
|1 SHIC to KZT
₸0.019143675
|1 SHIC to THB
฿0.0011528865
|1 SHIC to TWD
NT$0.001067922
|1 SHIC to AED
د.إ0.0001304685
|1 SHIC to CHF
Fr0.00002844
|1 SHIC to HKD
HK$0.000278712
|1 SHIC to AMD
֏0.013625604
|1 SHIC to MAD
.د.م0.00031995
|1 SHIC to MXN
$0.0006679845
|1 SHIC to PLN
zł0.0001297575
|1 SHIC to RON
лв0.000154287
|1 SHIC to SEK
kr0.0003402135
|1 SHIC to BGN
лв0.0000593685
|1 SHIC to HUF
Ft0.012062826
|1 SHIC to CZK
Kč0.0007469055
|1 SHIC to KWD
د.ك0.00001084275
|1 SHIC to ILS
₪0.000120159