Shibana (BANA) Information Shibana is a community token. We embrace meme culture and the strong communities it builds in the Cryptosphere. We aim to attract more people to the Solana ecosystem and its many advantages. Shibana token holders will have benefits for an upcoming Meme token focused DEX on Solana. The Shibana token will have one major burn event of 300 billion tokens and a burn throughout 2022 of 120 billion tokens. Above all Shibana's roadmap will be augmented by community input. Official Website: https://www.shibana.io/ Buy BANA Now!

Shibana (BANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shibana (BANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 67.22K $ 67.22K $ 67.22K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.000000067216 $ 0.000000067216 $ 0.000000067216 Learn more about Shibana (BANA) price

Shibana (BANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Shibana (BANA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BANA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BANA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BANA's tokenomics, explore BANA token's live price!

