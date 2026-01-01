SHID HAPPENS Price (SHID)
The live SHID HAPPENS (SHID) price today is $ 0, with a 32.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHID.
SHID HAPPENS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,442.08, with a circulating supply of 545.00M SHID. During the last 24 hours, SHID traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SHID moved +0.22% in the last hour and -74.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of SHID HAPPENS is $ 6.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHID is 545.00M, with a total supply of 544995400.265328. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.44K.
During today, the price change of SHID HAPPENS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHID HAPPENS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHID HAPPENS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHID HAPPENS to USD was $ 0.
In 2040, the price of SHID HAPPENS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
SHID Happens (SHID) is a meme-themed digital asset introduced in 2024. The project was created to explore the cultural and social aspects of meme-driven cryptocurrencies rather than to present itself as an enterprise-focused or utility-heavy blockchain initiative. SHID is built around the idea that unpredictability and humor play a significant role in online communities, especially within the digital asset space. The project’s branding and communication adopt a satirical tone, reflecting internet culture and the informal nature of meme-driven markets.
The SHID token operates on a public blockchain network that supports fast settlement and low transaction costs, making it accessible for casual trading and community activity. The project does not position itself as a technical innovation, but instead as a cultural asset that seeks to gather a community interested in humor, social engagement, and experimentation with meme-based digital currencies. Its core purpose is to provide a simple token structure with transparent on-chain mechanics that users can trade, hold, or use within community-led initiatives.
The project maintains a fixed total supply, and all token movements can be verified through the underlying blockchain’s publicly accessible ledger. SHID does not implement complex token-economic models; instead, it adopts a straightforward supply structure without staking, rewards, or advanced financial mechanisms. This approach aligns with the project’s goal of serving as a lightweight, community-oriented meme token rather than a feature-rich financial product.
Community participation forms a central part of SHID’s development. The project relies heavily on user-generated content, social media activity, and grassroots engagement. Rather than coordinating through a formal roadmap or corporate structure, progress often emerges from community discussions and voluntary contributions. These may include meme campaigns, promotional graphics, content challenges, and other user-driven initiatives. The informal structure reflects the project’s intent to remain flexible and shaped by the interests of its participants.
The SHID website and associated social channels highlight the project’s humorous identity, but they also provide essential information such as contract addresses, trading availability, and links to public blockchain explorers. The project does not offer technical features beyond its token contract, and it does not claim to deliver functional utilities, governance systems, or application layers. Instead, it focuses on maintaining transparency regarding supply, liquidity, and contract status, allowing users to independently verify asset details.
Trading activity for SHID largely depends on community interest and broader trends in meme-coin markets. As with other meme-based assets, market behavior can be volatile and influenced by online conversations, virality, and short-term trends. The project acknowledges the speculative nature of its token and presents itself primarily as a cultural digital asset rather than an investment product.
Overall, SHID Happens represents a meme-centric experiment that emphasizes simplicity, transparency, and community culture. It is designed for users who engage with digital assets for entertainment, social interaction, and participation in internet-native communities, rather than for technical utility or financial infrastructure. The project’s development and future direction continue to rely on the collective contributions and creativity of its community.
