What is Shirtum (SHI)

Shirtum is a global marketplace of digital assets, for Players to share their stories with fans and invite them to join in collecting digital sports memorabilia directly from their idols. Our mission is to empower sports athletes as creators and build a direct connection between them and their fans. We create, together with the athlete, exclusive content in which they explain the stories behind the most relevant moments of their careers. Then, we embed that content into our NFTs and build a marketplace where both crypto and FIAT users can collect and trade those NFTs as they learn more about their favorite players Users will also be able to collect and exchange limited edition tokens linked to each piece of memorabilia in personalized galleries for users through the platform. Shirtum will generate a direct connection between Players and thousands of fans, much stronger than a mere image transaction and significantly improving the current value proposition of collecting in the sports world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Shirtum (SHI) Resource Official Website