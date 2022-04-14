Shirtum (SHI) Tokenomics
Shirtum (SHI) Information
Shirtum is a global marketplace of digital assets, for Players to share their stories with fans and invite them to join in collecting digital sports memorabilia directly from their idols.
Our mission is to empower sports athletes as creators and build a direct connection between them and their fans. We create, together with the athlete, exclusive content in which they explain the stories behind the most relevant moments of their careers. Then, we embed that content into our NFTs and build a marketplace where both crypto and FIAT users can collect and trade those NFTs as they learn more about their favorite players
Users will also be able to collect and exchange limited edition tokens linked to each piece of memorabilia in personalized galleries for users through the platform.
Shirtum will generate a direct connection between Players and thousands of fans, much stronger than a mere image transaction and significantly improving the current value proposition of collecting in the sports world.
Shirtum (SHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shirtum (SHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shirtum (SHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shirtum (SHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
