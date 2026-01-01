SHISA Price Today

The live SHISA (SHISA) price today is $ 0, with a 13.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHISA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHISA.

SHISA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 866,979, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SHISA. During the last 24 hours, SHISA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00104762 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00147508, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHISA moved -3.48% in the last hour and -11.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SHISA (SHISA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 866.98K$ 866.98K $ 866.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 866.98K$ 866.98K $ 866.98K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

