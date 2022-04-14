ShopNext Loyalty Token (NEXT) Tokenomics
"ShopNEXT is a Shop-To-Earn Crypto Onboarding Platform promoted by Binance. We onboard new-to-crypto users by rewarding them free crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, USDT) when shopping at ShopNEXT partners.
In addition, for every shopping transaction, ShopNEXT also rewards users extra NEXT, the cryptocurrency issued by ShopNEXT. Users can sell NEXT on the DEX and CEX exchanges to make money. This is the first-ever Shop-To-Earn model ShopNEXT wants to build up.
ShopNEXT is backed by Shopiness, the top cashback platform in VietNam. Shopiness currently has 700.000 users and 100.000 MAU, who generate $4M GMV from 1M transactions monthly. ShopNEXT has already partnered with more than 600 local and global merchant brands such as: Shopee, Lazada, Amazon, Adidas, Booking.com, etc."
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEXT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEXT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
