ShopNext Loyalty Token Price (NEXT)
The live price of ShopNext Loyalty Token (NEXT) today is 0.00088967 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 64.91K USD. NEXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ShopNext Loyalty Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ShopNext Loyalty Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 72.96M USD
During today, the price change of ShopNext Loyalty Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ShopNext Loyalty Token to USD was $ -0.0000045923.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ShopNext Loyalty Token to USD was $ -0.0001129986.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ShopNext Loyalty Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000045923
|-0.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001129986
|-12.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ShopNext Loyalty Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"ShopNEXT is a Shop-To-Earn Crypto Onboarding Platform promoted by Binance. We onboard new-to-crypto users by rewarding them free crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, USDT) when shopping at ShopNEXT partners. In addition, for every shopping transaction, ShopNEXT also rewards users extra NEXT, the cryptocurrency issued by ShopNEXT. Users can sell NEXT on the DEX and CEX exchanges to make money. This is the first-ever Shop-To-Earn model ShopNEXT wants to build up. ShopNEXT is backed by Shopiness, the top cashback platform in VietNam. Shopiness currently has 700.000 users and 100.000 MAU, who generate $4M GMV from 1M transactions monthly. ShopNEXT has already partnered with more than 600 local and global merchant brands such as: Shopee, Lazada, Amazon, Adidas, Booking.com, etc."
|1 NEXT to VND
₫23.41166605
|1 NEXT to AUD
A$0.0013700918
|1 NEXT to GBP
￡0.0006672525
|1 NEXT to EUR
€0.0007829096
|1 NEXT to USD
$0.00088967
|1 NEXT to MYR
RM0.0037188206
|1 NEXT to TRY
₺0.0343056752
|1 NEXT to JPY
¥0.128379381
|1 NEXT to RUB
₽0.0735579156
|1 NEXT to INR
₹0.0751148381
|1 NEXT to IDR
Rp14.5847517648
|1 NEXT to KRW
₩1.2339367032
|1 NEXT to PHP
₱0.049554619
|1 NEXT to EGP
￡E.0.0449817152
|1 NEXT to BRL
R$0.0050622223
|1 NEXT to CAD
C$0.0012277446
|1 NEXT to BDT
৳0.108450773
|1 NEXT to NGN
₦1.4280360071
|1 NEXT to UAH
₴0.037010272
|1 NEXT to VES
Bs0.07829096
|1 NEXT to PKR
Rs0.2508157664
|1 NEXT to KZT
₸0.4607245062
|1 NEXT to THB
฿0.0293680067
|1 NEXT to TWD
NT$0.0265299594
|1 NEXT to AED
د.إ0.0032650889
|1 NEXT to CHF
Fr0.0007295294
|1 NEXT to HKD
HK$0.0068949425
|1 NEXT to MAD
.د.م0.0082383442
|1 NEXT to MXN
$0.0174464287