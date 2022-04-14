ExchangeDEX+
The live Shrooms Strategy price today is 0 USD.SHROOMSTR market cap is 5,187.99 USD. Track real-time SHROOMSTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Shrooms Strategy price today is 0 USD.SHROOMSTR market cap is 5,187.99 USD. Track real-time SHROOMSTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

USD
Shrooms Strategy (SHROOMSTR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:58:44 (UTC+8)

Shrooms Strategy Price Today

The live Shrooms Strategy (SHROOMSTR) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHROOMSTR to USD conversion rate is -- per SHROOMSTR.

Shrooms Strategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,187.99, with a circulating supply of 953.73M SHROOMSTR. During the last 24 hours, SHROOMSTR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHROOMSTR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shrooms Strategy (SHROOMSTR) Market Information

$ 5.19K
$ 5.19K$ 5.19K

--
----

$ 5.44K
$ 5.44K$ 5.44K

953.73M
953.73M 953.73M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shrooms Strategy is $ 5.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHROOMSTR is 953.73M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.44K.

Shrooms Strategy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Shrooms Strategy (SHROOMSTR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Shrooms Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shrooms Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shrooms Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shrooms Strategy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0+1.77%
60 Days$ 0-28.56%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Shrooms Strategy

Shrooms Strategy (SHROOMSTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHROOMSTR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Shrooms Strategy (SHROOMSTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Shrooms Strategy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Shrooms Strategy (SHROOMSTR)

Strategy for NFT acquisition and token burning. This token involves financial risk — do not purchase if you are not prepared to potentially incur losses.

Shrooms Strategy (SHROOMSTR) Resource

Official Website

About Shrooms Strategy

What is the live value of Shrooms Strategy today?

Today, Shrooms Strategy trades at ₹0.0004889315272421696000, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is SHROOMSTR right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Shrooms Strategy have today?

Shrooms Strategy holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has SHROOMSTR traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₹ and ₹. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for SHROOMSTR?

A total of ₹-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Shrooms Strategy's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a NFT,NFTFi,Bitcoin Ecosystem,Runes,NFT Strategy Flywheel asset built on --, SHROOMSTR's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shrooms Strategy

How much will 1 Shrooms Strategy be worth in 2030?
If Shrooms Strategy were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Shrooms Strategy prices and expected ROI.
Shrooms Strategy (SHROOMSTR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

