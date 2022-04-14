Silly Dragon (SILLY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Silly Dragon (SILLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Silly Dragon (SILLY) Information Silly Dragon: A whimsical, fun-loving character in the Solana blockchain world, embodying innovation, community, and playfulness. 🐉✨🚀 ON NOVEMBER 8, ANATOLY POSTS ON HIS ACCOUNT X 'THE YEAR OF THE SILLY DRAGON' HAS INFUSED A FRESH AND PLAYFUL ENERGY INTO THE SOLANA NARRATIVE. AS WE APPROACH THE YEAR 2024, OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH THE DRAGON IN VARIOUS CULTURAL ZODIACS, ANTICIPATION IS GROWING ABOUT WHAT NARRATIVES AND INNOVATIONS MIGHT DEVELOP AROUND THE SILLY DRAGON. THIS PLAYFUL SYMBOL COULD VERY WELL BECOME A CATALYST FOR NEW CREATIVE INITIATIVES AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, ADDING AN INTRIGUING LAYER TO SOLANA'S EVOLVING STORY. Official Website: https://sillydragon.io/ Buy SILLY Now!

Silly Dragon (SILLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Silly Dragon (SILLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.27M $ 1.27M $ 1.27M Total Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M Circulating Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.27M $ 1.27M $ 1.27M All-Time High: $ 0.159107 $ 0.159107 $ 0.159107 All-Time Low: $ 0.00101644 $ 0.00101644 $ 0.00101644 Current Price: $ 0.00126391 $ 0.00126391 $ 0.00126391 Learn more about Silly Dragon (SILLY) price

Silly Dragon (SILLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Silly Dragon (SILLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SILLY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SILLY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SILLY's tokenomics, explore SILLY token's live price!

SILLY Price Prediction Want to know where SILLY might be heading? Our SILLY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SILLY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!