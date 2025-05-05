Silly Dragon Price (SILLY)
The live price of Silly Dragon (SILLY) today is 0.00219763 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.20M USD. SILLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Silly Dragon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Silly Dragon price change within the day is -4.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.93M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SILLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SILLY price information.
During today, the price change of Silly Dragon to USD was $ -0.00011369081136384.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silly Dragon to USD was $ +0.0002586483.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silly Dragon to USD was $ -0.0002495325.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silly Dragon to USD was $ -0.000544110419442824.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00011369081136384
|-4.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002586483
|+11.77%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002495325
|-11.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000544110419442824
|-19.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of Silly Dragon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-4.91%
-15.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Silly Dragon: A whimsical, fun-loving character in the Solana blockchain world, embodying innovation, community, and playfulness. 🐉✨🚀 ON NOVEMBER 8, ANATOLY POSTS ON HIS ACCOUNT X 'THE YEAR OF THE SILLY DRAGON' HAS INFUSED A FRESH AND PLAYFUL ENERGY INTO THE SOLANA NARRATIVE. AS WE APPROACH THE YEAR 2024, OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH THE DRAGON IN VARIOUS CULTURAL ZODIACS, ANTICIPATION IS GROWING ABOUT WHAT NARRATIVES AND INNOVATIONS MIGHT DEVELOP AROUND THE SILLY DRAGON. THIS PLAYFUL SYMBOL COULD VERY WELL BECOME A CATALYST FOR NEW CREATIVE INITIATIVES AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, ADDING AN INTRIGUING LAYER TO SOLANA'S EVOLVING STORY.
