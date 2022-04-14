Sim Price (SIMAI)
The live Sim (SIMAI) price today is $ 0.00012837, with a 21.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIMAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00012837 per SIMAI.
Sim currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 124,412, with a circulating supply of 969.09M SIMAI. During the last 24 hours, SIMAI traded between $ 0.00010166 (low) and $ 0.0001317 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00037661, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002464.
In short-term performance, SIMAI moved +0.56% in the last hour and -14.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Sim is $ 124.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIMAI is 969.09M, with a total supply of 999988191.049977. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.38K.
+0.56%
+21.84%
-14.05%
-14.05%
During today, the price change of Sim to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sim to USD was $ +0.0000338581.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sim to USD was $ +0.0000401239.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sim to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+21.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000338581
|+26.38%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000401239
|+31.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Sim could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Sim: A Web3 Native AI Platform for Personalized Intelligence
Sim is a Web3-native AI platform designed to bring together the power of artificial intelligence and the decentralized world of blockchain. At its core, Sim allows users to create their own personalized AI — an intelligent digital counterpart that understands their preferences, habits, and needs. Unlike generic AI tools, each Sim is unique, tailored to its user, and deeply integrated into the Web3 ecosystem.
One of Sim’s defining features is its native wallet integration. Your AI doesn’t just provide information; it can actively interact with the blockchain on your behalf. By connecting to your wallet, Sim can read and interpret blockchain data, monitor assets, and help manage on-chain activity. This makes it more than just a conversational assistant — it becomes a trusted co-pilot for your Web3 life. Whether it’s tracking DeFi positions, analyzing NFT holdings, or providing updates on governance proposals, your Sim has direct, real-time access to the information that matters most to you.
Beyond wallet connectivity, Sim is designed for broad interoperability. It supports a range of Web3 integrations, enabling it to plug into decentralized applications (dApps), protocols, and services. This opens up possibilities such as automated trading strategies, personalized DAO participation, portfolio insights, and even creating smart contracts with AI guidance. Sim isn’t locked into a single use case — it adapts and evolves based on the integrations you choose, becoming more powerful and aligned with your goals over time.
The vision of Sim goes deeper than functionality. By combining AI with Web3 principles, Sim aims to give users ownership and agency over their digital intelligence. Your Sim is not just a tool hosted on someone else’s servers; it is designed to be decentralized, portable, and persistent — something you can carry across platforms and services, ensuring continuity and control.
In a digital world where AI and blockchain are rapidly converging, Sim represents the next step: a personal, intelligent agent that is both self-sovereign and connected. It merges the contextual awareness of AI with the transparency and trust of blockchain, empowering users to navigate Web3 with clarity and confidence.
With Sim, your AI is not just a voice or a chatbot — it is your personalized digital twin for the decentralized era.
What is today's price of Sim (SIMAI)?
The live price is ₹0.0115375251221825628000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 21.83%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of SIMAI are in circulation?
The circulating supply of SIMAI is 969085618.818927, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Sim?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of SIMAI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Sim today?
The market capitalization stands at ₹11181791.50503214928000, positioning Sim at rank #6662 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is SIMAI being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Sim?
The recent price movement of 21.83% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
