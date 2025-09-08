What is SimiliScan (SMS)

SimiliScan is the first Pattern Recognition Engine for DeFi. Its purpose is to provide traders, developers, and communities with tools to identify repeating behaviors across contracts, wallets, and social networks. The platform allows users to detect cloned contracts, trace wallet overlaps, and analyze shared social audiences in seconds. By making hidden patterns visible, SimiliScan reduces risk, prevents exposure to scams, and creates a data-driven foundation for smarter trading decisions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SimiliScan (SMS) Resource Official Website

SimiliScan Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SimiliScan (SMS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SimiliScan (SMS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SimiliScan.

Check the SimiliScan price prediction now!

SMS to Local Currencies

Try Converter

SimiliScan (SMS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SimiliScan (SMS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SimiliScan (SMS) How much is SimiliScan (SMS) worth today? The live SMS price in USD is 0.00149812 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SMS to USD price? $ 0.00149812 . Check out The current price of SMS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of SimiliScan? The market cap for SMS is $ 149.81K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SMS? The circulating supply of SMS is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SMS? SMS achieved an ATH price of 0.00175405 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SMS? SMS saw an ATL price of 0.00115652 USD . What is the trading volume of SMS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SMS is -- USD . Will SMS go higher this year? SMS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SMS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

SimiliScan (SMS) Important Industry Updates