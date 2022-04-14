Simon the Gator (SIMON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Simon the Gator (SIMON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Information Simon the Gator ($SIMON) is a community-driven ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain inspired by Matt Furie’s artistic style and themed around exposing and rejecting bad actors in the crypto space—commonly referred to as “ruggers” and “jeeters.” The project uses satire and bold visual branding to unite a community around transparency, accountability, and resilience in decentralized finance (DeFi). Simon the Gator’s ecosystem is centered on community engagement through social channels such as X and Telegram, where holders participate in discussions, campaigns, and meme-driven content that promote its core message of calling out market manipulation and fostering an authentic, self-aware crypto culture. Official Website: https://simonthegator.com/ Buy SIMON Now!

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Simon the Gator (SIMON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 705.79K $ 705.79K $ 705.79K Total Supply: $ 690.00M $ 690.00M $ 690.00M Circulating Supply: $ 611.60M $ 611.60M $ 611.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 796.26K $ 796.26K $ 796.26K All-Time High: $ 0.00130938 $ 0.00130938 $ 0.00130938 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00115338 $ 0.00115338 $ 0.00115338 Learn more about Simon the Gator (SIMON) price

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Simon the Gator (SIMON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SIMON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SIMON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SIMON's tokenomics, explore SIMON token's live price!

