More About SIMON

SIMON Price Info

SIMON Official Website

SIMON Tokenomics

SIMON Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Simon the Gator Logo

Simon the Gator Price (SIMON)

Unlisted

1 SIMON to USD Live Price:

$0.00117214
$0.00117214$0.00117214
+65.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Simon the Gator (SIMON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-16 10:01:15 (UTC+8)

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00070766
$ 0.00070766$ 0.00070766
24H Low
$ 0.00130938
$ 0.00130938$ 0.00130938
24H High

$ 0.00070766
$ 0.00070766$ 0.00070766

$ 0.00130938
$ 0.00130938$ 0.00130938

$ 0.00130938
$ 0.00130938$ 0.00130938

$ 0.00070766
$ 0.00070766$ 0.00070766

+11.37%

+67.30%

--

--

Simon the Gator (SIMON) real-time price is $0.00118612. Over the past 24 hours, SIMON traded between a low of $ 0.00070766 and a high of $ 0.00130938, showing active market volatility. SIMON's all-time high price is $ 0.00130938, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00070766.

In terms of short-term performance, SIMON has changed by +11.37% over the past hour, +67.30% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Market Information

$ 725.43K
$ 725.43K$ 725.43K

--
----

$ 818.42K
$ 818.42K$ 818.42K

611.60M
611.60M 611.60M

690,000,000.0
690,000,000.0 690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Simon the Gator is $ 725.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIMON is 611.60M, with a total supply of 690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 818.42K.

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Simon the Gator to USD was $ +0.00047712.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Simon the Gator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Simon the Gator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Simon the Gator to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00047712+67.30%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Simon the Gator (SIMON)

Simon the Gator ($SIMON) is a community-driven ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain inspired by Matt Furie’s artistic style and themed around exposing and rejecting bad actors in the crypto space—commonly referred to as “ruggers” and “jeeters.” The project uses satire and bold visual branding to unite a community around transparency, accountability, and resilience in decentralized finance (DeFi). Simon the Gator’s ecosystem is centered on community engagement through social channels such as X and Telegram, where holders participate in discussions, campaigns, and meme-driven content that promote its core message of calling out market manipulation and fostering an authentic, self-aware crypto culture.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Resource

Official Website

Simon the Gator Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Simon the Gator (SIMON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Simon the Gator (SIMON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Simon the Gator.

Check the Simon the Gator price prediction now!

SIMON to Local Currencies

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Simon the Gator (SIMON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SIMON token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Simon the Gator (SIMON)

How much is Simon the Gator (SIMON) worth today?
The live SIMON price in USD is 0.00118612 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SIMON to USD price?
The current price of SIMON to USD is $ 0.00118612. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Simon the Gator?
The market cap for SIMON is $ 725.43K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SIMON?
The circulating supply of SIMON is 611.60M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SIMON?
SIMON achieved an ATH price of 0.00130938 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SIMON?
SIMON saw an ATL price of 0.00070766 USD.
What is the trading volume of SIMON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SIMON is -- USD.
Will SIMON go higher this year?
SIMON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SIMON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-16 10:01:15 (UTC+8)

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-16 04:04:00Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
08-15 19:17:00Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
08-15 15:35:00Industry Updates
Data: Over the past 30 days, the amount of ETH purchased by Ethereum strategy entities and ETFs is 47 times the network's net issuance
08-15 11:48:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, total market cap down 3.9% in 24 hours, US stock indices close nearly flat
08-14 03:10:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization exceeds $4.2 trillion, reaching a new all-time high
08-13 19:56:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rises to $4,700, 24h increase of 9.53%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.