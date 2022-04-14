Siyana (SYYN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Siyana (SYYN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Siyana (SYYN) Information Siyana studios is a graphic design and typography agency based in Barcelona. Our token aims to unlock unique drops and experiences in the farcaster mini app. By holding the token you'll be able to purchase exlcusive garments and accessories. The token will also give you early access to the weekly drops which will be synced with the tuesday farcaster rewards so users can spend their rewards as they choose. Official Website: https://farcaster.xyz/siyana Buy SYYN Now!

Siyana (SYYN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Siyana (SYYN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 142.43K Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 87.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 163.71K All-Time High: $ 0.00000185 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000164 Current Price: $ 0 Learn more about Siyana (SYYN) price

Siyana (SYYN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Siyana (SYYN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SYYN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SYYN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SYYN's tokenomics, explore SYYN token's live price!

