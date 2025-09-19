What is Siyana (SYYN)

Siyana studios is a graphic design and typography agency based in Barcelona. Our token aims to unlock unique drops and experiences in the farcaster mini app. By holding the token you'll be able to purchase exlcusive garments and accessories. The token will also give you early access to the weekly drops which will be synced with the tuesday farcaster rewards so users can spend their rewards as they choose.

Siyana (SYYN) Resource Official Website

Siyana Price Prediction (USD)

SYYN to Local Currencies

Siyana (SYYN) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Siyana (SYYN) How much is Siyana (SYYN) worth today? The live SYYN price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SYYN to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of SYYN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Siyana? The market cap for SYYN is $ 143.85K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SYYN? The circulating supply of SYYN is 87.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SYYN? SYYN achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SYYN? SYYN saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of SYYN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SYYN is -- USD . Will SYYN go higher this year? SYYN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SYYN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Siyana (SYYN) Important Industry Updates