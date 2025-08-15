What is SKELETON (SKELSUI)

$SKELSUI rises from pixelated ashes, a memecoin for the real ones: builders, artists, dreamers. No rugs. No scams. Just a skeleton crew holding, locking, and staking 🦴 with unshakable vibes. Every $SKELSUI is a glowing badge of grit and creativity, where every holder shapes the decentralized future. We have also introduced a feature to bridge from one chain to another, and we also sell merchandise such as clothes, stickers and drinking bottles, and of course we also provide a Pfp Generator, everyone can use it to create a $SKEL themed profile picture.

