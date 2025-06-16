SKI MASK CAT Price (SKICAT)
The live price of SKI MASK CAT (SKICAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 801.70K USD. SKICAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SKI MASK CAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SKI MASK CAT price change within the day is +1.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 990.15M USD
During today, the price change of SKI MASK CAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SKI MASK CAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SKI MASK CAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SKI MASK CAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+168.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SKI MASK CAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.76%
+1.88%
-4.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A meme-based inspired by the internet's love for absurdist humor, niche subcultures, and rebellious energy. The core concept revolves around a ski mask-wearing cat, a symbol of mischief, swag, and unpredictability. The project fuels a vibrant community-driven ecosystem where users create, share, and amplify memes and videos featuring the Ski Mask Cat in humorous, chaotic, and high-energy scenarios. Beyond its humor, the project aims to build an inclusive platform for fostering creativity and celebrating internet culture.
