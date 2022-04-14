Slothana (SLOTH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Slothana (SLOTH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Slothana (SLOTH) Information Slothana is a memecoin, based on a slovenly sloth who is sick of the 9 to 5 grind. Our stoner sloth is ready to ditch the daily grind and embrace the world of crypto trading. No more getting high on herb, just reaching those highs from trading altcoins! Official Website: https://slothana.io/en Whitepaper: https://slothana.io/en

Slothana (SLOTH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Slothana (SLOTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.78M Total Supply: $ 1.85B Circulating Supply: $ 1.85B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.78M All-Time High: $ 0.04078933 All-Time Low: $ 0.0019426 Current Price: $ 0.00257503

Slothana (SLOTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Slothana (SLOTH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SLOTH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SLOTH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

SLOTH Price Prediction Want to know where SLOTH might be heading? Our SLOTH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

