Slothana Price (SLOTH)
The live price of Slothana (SLOTH) today is 0.00399554 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.42M USD. SLOTH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Slothana Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Slothana price change within the day is -6.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.85B USD
During today, the price change of Slothana to USD was $ -0.000266067366908637.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Slothana to USD was $ -0.0011506575.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Slothana to USD was $ +0.0008838198.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Slothana to USD was $ +0.000980445310518031.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000266067366908637
|-6.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011506575
|-28.79%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008838198
|+22.12%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000980445310518031
|+32.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Slothana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.78%
-6.24%
-7.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Slothana is a memecoin, based on a slovenly sloth who is sick of the 9 to 5 grind. Our stoner sloth is ready to ditch the daily grind and embrace the world of crypto trading. No more getting high on herb, just reaching those highs from trading altcoins!
