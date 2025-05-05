SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Price (WUSDN)
The live price of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) today is 1.069 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.14M USD. WUSDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.07M USD
During today, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ -0.000333791491848.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ +0.0355730061.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ +0.0505725727.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ +0.0179495225701114.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000333791491848
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0355730061
|+3.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0505725727
|+4.73%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0179495225701114
|+1.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
-0.03%
-0.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
wUSDN, or wrapped USDN, is an ERC-20 token that serves as a value-accruing wrapper for USDN within the SmarDex ecosystem. Unlike USDN, which employs a rebase mechanism to distribute yields by adjusting token balances, wUSDN maintains a constant token balance while its value appreciates over time. Internally, wUSDN represents a user’s share of the total USDN supply, allowing holders to benefit from USDN’s yield generation without experiencing balance fluctuations.
