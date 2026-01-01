snackmoney Price (SNACKMONEY)
The live snackmoney (SNACKMONEY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNACKMONEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNACKMONEY.
snackmoney currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 88,567, with a circulating supply of 500.00M SNACKMONEY. During the last 24 hours, SNACKMONEY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SNACKMONEY moved -0.00% in the last hour and +40.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of snackmoney is $ 88.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SNACKMONEY is 500.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 177.14K.
During today, the price change of snackmoney to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of snackmoney to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of snackmoney to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of snackmoney to USD was $ 0.
In 2040, the price of snackmoney could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the current price of snackmoney?
snackmoney (SNACKMONEY) is trading at ₹0.015999429685383765000, reflecting a price movement of 2.23% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does snackmoney play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Payment Solutions,Base Ecosystem,Farcaster Ecosystem sector, SNACKMONEY often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is SNACKMONEY being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, SNACKMONEY recorded ₹-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of snackmoney?
There are 499997158.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of SNACKMONEY?
snackmoney currently holds market rank #7370 with a market capitalization of ₹7999895.4945259635000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has snackmoney performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of 2.23% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does snackmoney compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Payment Solutions,Base Ecosystem,Farcaster Ecosystem segment, SNACKMONEY demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
