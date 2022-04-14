SocialCrab (SCRB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SocialCrab (SCRB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SocialCrab (SCRB) Information Socialcrab is a smart analytics platform that transforms public data from Instagram, TikTok, and X into clear, actionable insights via a user-friendly dashboard. Designed to empower brands, creators, marketers, and researchers, it enables better decision-making and winning strategies based on real data. With advanced AI, it analyzes engagement, trends, and performance, offering real-time reports. Its intuitive interface suits all skill levels, delivering customizable insights like post frequency and location data. Users can export data in PDF or Excel, enhancing productivity. The token-based system ensures affordability, making it a versatile tool for thriving in the dynamic social media landscape. Official Website: https://socialcrab.id/ Buy SCRB Now!

SocialCrab (SCRB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SocialCrab (SCRB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 47.83K $ 47.83K $ 47.83K Total Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 47.83K $ 47.83K $ 47.83K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SocialCrab (SCRB) price

SocialCrab (SCRB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SocialCrab (SCRB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCRB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCRB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCRB's tokenomics, explore SCRB token's live price!

