SocialCrab Price (SCRB)
SocialCrab (SCRB) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 49.97K USD. SCRB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SCRB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCRB price information.
During today, the price change of SocialCrab to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SocialCrab to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SocialCrab to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SocialCrab to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SocialCrab: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.88%
+4.57%
-19.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Socialcrab is a smart analytics platform that transforms public data from Instagram, TikTok, and X into clear, actionable insights via a user-friendly dashboard. Designed to empower brands, creators, marketers, and researchers, it enables better decision-making and winning strategies based on real data. With advanced AI, it analyzes engagement, trends, and performance, offering real-time reports. Its intuitive interface suits all skill levels, delivering customizable insights like post frequency and location data. Users can export data in PDF or Excel, enhancing productivity. The token-based system ensures affordability, making it a versatile tool for thriving in the dynamic social media landscape.
