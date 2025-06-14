Solace Price ($SOLACE)
The live price of Solace ($SOLACE) today is 0.01583792 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.90M USD. $SOLACE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solace Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Solace price change within the day is -12.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00M USD
During today, the price change of Solace to USD was $ -0.00219713258933986.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solace to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solace to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solace to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00219713258933986
|-12.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solace: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-12.18%
-47.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shipped by UC Berkeley team who placed first in the Virtuals Hackathon, Solace is an AI-driven emotional companion designed to provide continuous, context-aware mental health support through natural voice interaction and deep-learning–powered emotion analysis. Built to integrate seamlessly into users’ daily lives, Solace bridges the gap between on-demand self-care tools and professional therapy by delivering personalized interventions, tracking emotional wellbeing over time, and providing scalable support for individuals and teams.
