What is SolControl (SCTRL)

The Biggest Reward Project on Solana Recurring Solana Rewards Receive Sol every Hour, every Week, and Once at the end of the Month in a Large Payout SolCtrl represents a fundamental shift in how cryptocurrency tokens operate on the Solana blockchain. Rather than functioning as a simple reward or speculative asset, SolCtrl has been engineered to align the interests of all holders—from small holders to whales—toward the common goal of project growth and long-term success. The core innovation lies in a multi-faceted incentive structure that rewards holding, provides consistent returns, and offers a significant payout at the end of the month. This structure transforms the typical relationship users have with tokens, creating a community that chases project growth rather than short-term price movements. TOKENOMICS We are the first project in the history of DeFi to cover 100% of your buy fee. Experience the largest reward project while getting a bag larger than your original purchase when buying through the website.

SolControl (SCTRL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

SolControl (SCTRL) Tokenomics

