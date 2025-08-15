SolControl Price (SCTRL)
SolControl (SCTRL) is currently trading at 0.00253877 USD with a market cap of $ 2.57M USD. SCTRL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SCTRL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCTRL price information.
During today, the price change of SolControl to USD was $ -0.000299922840434632.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SolControl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SolControl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SolControl to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000299922840434632
|-10.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SolControl: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-8.33%
-10.56%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Biggest Reward Project on Solana Recurring Solana Rewards Receive Sol every Hour, every Week, and Once at the end of the Month in a Large Payout SolCtrl represents a fundamental shift in how cryptocurrency tokens operate on the Solana blockchain. Rather than functioning as a simple reward or speculative asset, SolCtrl has been engineered to align the interests of all holders—from small holders to whales—toward the common goal of project growth and long-term success. The core innovation lies in a multi-faceted incentive structure that rewards holding, provides consistent returns, and offers a significant payout at the end of the month. This structure transforms the typical relationship users have with tokens, creating a community that chases project growth rather than short-term price movements. TOKENOMICS We are the first project in the history of DeFi to cover 100% of your buy fee. Experience the largest reward project while getting a bag larger than your original purchase when buying through the website.
