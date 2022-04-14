SOLPUMP (SOLPUMP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SOLPUMP (SOLPUMP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SOLPUMP (SOLPUMP) Information Solpump.com is a fully on-chain solana casino with direct wallet connections, no KYC, instant deposits & withdraws and original solana based games. $SOLPUMP is solpump.com's official token. 20% of site profit will go to buy and burn mechanisms. Buy and Burn will happen at the end of each day

50% of the token will be airdropped to users based on their wager so far.

40% of the token will be airdropped to users based on future wager.

10% of the token will remain with the SolPump team to fund continued development and marketing. Official Website: https://solpump.com Whitepaper: https://solpump.com/coin/whitepaper Buy SOLPUMP Now!

SOLPUMP (SOLPUMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SOLPUMP (SOLPUMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 808.09K $ 808.09K $ 808.09K Total Supply: $ 213.75M $ 213.75M $ 213.75M Circulating Supply: $ 82.37M $ 82.37M $ 82.37M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.10M $ 2.10M $ 2.10M All-Time High: $ 0.01087663 $ 0.01087663 $ 0.01087663 All-Time Low: $ 0.00746413 $ 0.00746413 $ 0.00746413 Current Price: $ 0.00980193 $ 0.00980193 $ 0.00980193 Learn more about SOLPUMP (SOLPUMP) price

SOLPUMP (SOLPUMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SOLPUMP (SOLPUMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLPUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLPUMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOLPUMP's tokenomics, explore SOLPUMP token's live price!

