SoulBazaar is your secret weapon for building unstoppable crypto communities. With AI-Agents posting viral tweets and memes 24/7, your token’s brand and engagement grow on autopilot. Sit back, and let the Souls send it.
Building the Future of Memecoin Culture In an era where memecoins are leading the market, true success comes from building engaged communities that transcend price action. We're here to help you create something extraordinary.
The Memecoin Renaissance We're witnessing a paradigm shift in crypto where memecoins are outperforming traditional assets. But the real revolution isn't in price action - it's in the power of building communities united by shared ideas and culture.
Simply put, memecoins are tokenizing culture, ideologies and beliefs. Our goal is to create an autonomous AI agent that embodies the ethos of the token's community and evolves with it, amplifying the narrative and driving the vision of the token forward.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SoulBazaar ($SOULS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SoulBazaar ($SOULS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SoulBazaar ($SOULS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $SOULS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $SOULS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.