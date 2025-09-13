More About SOV

1 SOV to USD Live Price:

$0.099042
+1.20%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Sovryn (SOV) Live Price Chart
Sovryn (SOV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.09749
24H Low
$ 0.099643
24H High

$ 0.09749
$ 0.099643
$ 43.98
$ 0.087564
+0.32%

+1.26%

+0.56%

+0.56%

Sovryn (SOV) real-time price is $0.099042. Over the past 24 hours, SOV traded between a low of $ 0.09749 and a high of $ 0.099643, showing active market volatility. SOV's all-time high price is $ 43.98, while its all-time low price is $ 0.087564.

In terms of short-term performance, SOV has changed by +0.32% over the past hour, +1.26% over 24 hours, and +0.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sovryn (SOV) Market Information

$ 6.09M
$ 6.09M$ 6.09M

$ 9.90M
$ 9.90M$ 9.90M

61.51M
100,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Sovryn is $ 6.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOV is 61.51M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.90M.

Sovryn (SOV) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Sovryn to USD was $ +0.00122877.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sovryn to USD was $ +0.0048059338.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sovryn to USD was $ -0.0354357122.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sovryn to USD was $ -0.0583902510734688.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00122877+1.26%
30 Days$ +0.0048059338+4.85%
60 Days$ -0.0354357122-35.77%
90 Days$ -0.0583902510734688-37.08%

What is Sovryn (SOV)

$SOV is the governance token of the Sovryn Protocol, home of the largest defi ecosystem on top of Bitcoin

Sovryn (SOV) Resource

Sovryn Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Sovryn (SOV) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Sovryn (SOV) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Sovryn.

Check the Sovryn price prediction now!

SOV to Local Currencies

Sovryn (SOV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sovryn (SOV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOV token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sovryn (SOV)

How much is Sovryn (SOV) worth today?
The live SOV price in USD is 0.099042 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SOV to USD price?
The current price of SOV to USD is $ 0.099042. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Sovryn?
The market cap for SOV is $ 6.09M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SOV?
The circulating supply of SOV is 61.51M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SOV?
SOV achieved an ATH price of 43.98 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SOV?
SOV saw an ATL price of 0.087564 USD.
What is the trading volume of SOV?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SOV is -- USD.
Will SOV go higher this year?
SOV might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SOV price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Sovryn (SOV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-12 17:13:00Industry Updates
SOL and BNB Market Caps Both Reach New All-Time Highs, Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Rises to $4.117 Trillion
09-12 16:35:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index maintains 90-day high, today rising to 66
09-12 11:52:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin briefly breaks through $116,000, Ethereum breaks through $4,500, SOL breaks through $230
09-12 11:44:00Industry Updates
Galaxy Digital CEO: Market is Entering "SOL Season," Market Momentum and Regulatory Signals Favor Solana Development
09-12 10:11:00Industry Updates
REX-Osprey DOGE ETF Delayed Again to Mid-Next Week
09-11 22:05:00Industry Updates
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations

