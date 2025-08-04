SPACEDOGE Price (SPDG)
SPACEDOGE (SPDG) is currently trading at 0.00000823 USD with a market cap of $ 405.54K USD. SPDG to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of SPACEDOGE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SPACEDOGE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SPACEDOGE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SPACEDOGE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SPACEDOGE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
-2.43%
-30.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SPDG is powered by real people, not shadows. We’re a global squad of builders, dreamers, and degens — building from the ground up, for the people. SH – Founder & Visionary The mind behind the mission. Leading $SPDG with transparency, grit, and a no-compromise vision to take meme coins back to the moon — the right way. SpaceDoge (SPDG) is a decentralized meme token on Ethereum built for longevity, fairness, and community power. Launched with no presale, no private sale, and no dev wallet, 95.7% of the supply was instantly burned, and the liquidity is locked until 2030, making SPDG one of the most secure and transparent meme tokens in the space. SPDG is fully owned by the people — over 20,800+ holders, active social growth, and zero rug-pull risk. With meme-driven momentum, organic marketing, and a real community, SpaceDoge is leading the next wave of trusted DeFi meme projects.
Understanding the tokenomics of SPACEDOGE (SPDG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPDG token's extensive tokenomics now!
