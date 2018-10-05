SparkPoint (SRK) Tokenomics
What is SparkPoint (SRK)? SparkPoint, officially known as SparkPoint Technologies Inc., is a registered corporation in the Philippines under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since its launch on October 5, 2018, SparkPoint has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation in the Philippines, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create practical solutions for a global audience.
Today, SparkPoint is driving the next wave of blockchain evolution by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its ecosystem. At the core of this vision is the SparkAgent AI Agents Launchpad platform, a groundbreaking initiative that combines the power of blockchain and AI to enable intelligent, automated services across various applications. This platform reflects SparkPoint’s commitment to advancing technology that empowers users and transforms industries.
SparkPoint’s journey began with an initial funding of just $50,000, which was used to develop and launch a diverse suite of blockchain-based products, including:
SparkPoint Wallet: A secure, user-friendly multi-cryptocurrency wallet. SparkLearn: An educational platform promoting blockchain and financial literacy. SparkPlay: Interactive games showcasing blockchain technology. SparkEarn: Incentive programs to encourage cryptocurrency adoption. SparkDeFi: Decentralized finance services aimed at financial inclusion.
These products lay the foundation for SparkPoint’s ambitious exploration of blockchain and AI, positioning the company as a pioneer in developing scalable, next-generation solutions.
SparkPoint (SRK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SparkPoint (SRK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SRK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SRK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.