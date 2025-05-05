SparkPoint Price (SRK)
The live price of SparkPoint (SRK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 645.57K USD. SRK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SparkPoint Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SparkPoint price change within the day is +1.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.27B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SRK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SRK price information.
During today, the price change of SparkPoint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SparkPoint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SparkPoint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SparkPoint to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-25.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SparkPoint: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+1.65%
-1.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is SparkPoint (SRK)? SparkPoint, officially known as SparkPoint Technologies Inc., is a registered corporation in the Philippines under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since its launch on October 5, 2018, SparkPoint has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation in the Philippines, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create practical solutions for a global audience. Today, SparkPoint is driving the next wave of blockchain evolution by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its ecosystem. At the core of this vision is the SparkAgent AI Agents Launchpad platform, a groundbreaking initiative that combines the power of blockchain and AI to enable intelligent, automated services across various applications. This platform reflects SparkPoint’s commitment to advancing technology that empowers users and transforms industries. SparkPoint’s journey began with an initial funding of just $50,000, which was used to develop and launch a diverse suite of blockchain-based products, including: SparkPoint Wallet: A secure, user-friendly multi-cryptocurrency wallet. SparkLearn: An educational platform promoting blockchain and financial literacy. SparkPlay: Interactive games showcasing blockchain technology. SparkEarn: Incentive programs to encourage cryptocurrency adoption. SparkDeFi: Decentralized finance services aimed at financial inclusion. These products lay the foundation for SparkPoint’s ambitious exploration of blockchain and AI, positioning the company as a pioneer in developing scalable, next-generation solutions.
