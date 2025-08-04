Squill Price (SQUILL)
Squill (SQUILL) is currently trading at 0.380507 USD with a market cap of $ 953.02K USD. SQUILL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SQUILL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SQUILL price information.
During today, the price change of Squill to USD was $ +0.00457979.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Squill to USD was $ +0.1317607082.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Squill to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Squill to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00457979
|+1.22%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1317607082
|+34.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Squill: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.22%
-10.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SQUILL governs $OPEN, an equal-weight index tracking leading stablecoin-networks advancing transparency, composability, and user-led governance. Included protocols should be evaluated on verifiable asset-backing, peg design, mint/redeem logic, safety mechanisms, yield-sharing, and decentralized control. Vote-lock SQUILL to earn fees and a voice in shaping the OPEN index: constituents, weights, and beyond.
