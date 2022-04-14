Stader BNBx (BNBX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stader BNBx (BNBX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Stader BNBx (BNBX) Information Stader is a non-custodial smart contract-based staking platform that helps users conveniently discover and access staking solutions. We are building key staking middleware infra for multiple PoS networks for retail crypto users, exchanges and custodians. We have recently launched our liquid staking solution on BNB Chain. The liquid token is BNBx. Official Website: https://binance.staderlabs.com/liquid-staking/bnbx

Stader BNBx (BNBX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stader BNBx (BNBX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.87M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 16.41K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 1,612.2 All-Time Low: $ 17.73 Current Price: $ 845.4

Stader BNBx (BNBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stader BNBx (BNBX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BNBX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BNBX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BNBX Price Prediction Want to know where BNBX might be heading? Our BNBX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

